Pork import ban from Panay extended, Guimaras included.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government has decided to extend the ban on importing pork products, byproducts and live hogs from Panay Island.

Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy confirmed to reporters on Thursday, Dec. 22, that they had decided to extend the ban on pork importation from several areas in Western Visayas until further notice.

Vincoy also said they had included Guimaras Island in the ban after authorities reported the first case of African Swine Fever (ASF) there last Dec. 16.

Panay Island consists of the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz and Iloilo, including Iloilo City.

Banning the entry of live pigs, pork products and byproducts from Panay Island was supposed to end last Dec. 12.

Vincoy said they decided to extend the importation ban since authorities continue to report ASF cases.

/dbs