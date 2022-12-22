Capitol employees get P10,000 bonus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good news for regular employees of the Cebu Provincial Government.

The Provincial Board (PB) on Thursday, December 22 approved the P13.8 million supplementary budget that would fund the Special Recognition Incentives (SRI) for Capitol workers eligible to receive the grant.

This meant that each of the over 1,300 regular employees of the provincial government will receive up to P10,000 in cash incentives.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference, asked employees for understanding on why they decided to give P10,000 instead of the SRI’s ceiling of P20,000.

Garcia pointed out that the SRI entitles government employees to receive up to but not exceeding P20,000.

“If it is not to exceed, it does not necessarily mean kinahanglan P20,000. So mao na, P10,000 akong gipasar. Igo na na, kadako na kaayo ana,” the governor said.

She also said that Capitol’s regular employees have recently received P25,000 as part of their Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA).

Garcia added that the provincial government’s regular employees should be thankful for receiving an additional P10,000 as cash bonuses, and reminded them that these financial incentives came from taxpayers’ money.

“Uban gani way bonus… Maikog ta oy, nagtrabaho ta dinhe sa gobyerno unya dagko pa gyud ta og mga sweldo unya manggawas nga dagko kaayo ta og bonuses. Excuse me, mayra ba dinhe maayo kaayo mutrabaho… Maguilty naman kayo,” said Garcia.

Press Undersecretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil on December 17 said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued administrative orders authorizing the grant of a one-time SRI at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 for workers in the executive department.

The Palace official said employees in local government units (LGUs), including those in the barangays, may also receive the incentive depending on the LGU’s financial capability. / with reports from INQUIRER.net /rcg

