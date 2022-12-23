Three dead after fire razed 50 houses in Tagbilaran City

TAGBILARAN CITY — Three persons were killed in a fire in Barangay Poblacion 2 here past midnight on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said the charred remains of a man, a woman, and a child were found hugging each other when they were found on the second floor of their house.

The names of the fatalities were not revealed yet.

Yap said another member of the family – an altar boy – survived because he slept at the church.

The fire affected at least 88 families from more than 50 houses built near the sea.

Vicente Butal, 72, a banana vendor, said he was sleeping when he noticed a fire from their neighbor’s house.

While his right arm was wounded, he was able to escape the fire.

His neighbor Avelina Obeña, 81, woke up when she heard a commotion outside her house. Horrified by the huge fire, she immediately grabbed a bag with small clothes and medicine, and ran.

Ken Requeron, 35, had to bring his wife April, 33, and their three children aged 13, 10, and 2 to the sea for their safety.

He said there was no way to escape the fire but from the back of the house. He said he had to throw his children to the sea so they would be saved.

According to the City Fire Department, the fire started 12:10 a.m. from an undetermined house. It quickly spread to adjacent houses as most of them were made of wood and light materials.

Some business establishments in the area were spared.

The blaze was under control at around 2 a.m. and was put out at 3:35 a.m.

The city government immediately provided emergency assistance to fire victims.

Yap said they had given disaster packs, hygiene kits, food, water, clothes, and slippers to the fire victims.

“The entire force of the city government of Tagbilaran are here on the ground to help the people,” she said.

Tents were immediately set up inside the gym.

Fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire as well as the cost of damage since they were still gathering clues and evidence from the site.

RELATED STORY

Faulty exhaust fan caused Bohol ferry fire