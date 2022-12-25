DOTr, DOST to integrate cashless payment in transport systems nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) signed an agreement integrating cashless payment technologies in mass transportation systems nationwide.

According to the DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista in a statement, the collaboration will allow transport systems in the country to integrate cashless means of payment to allow the public to experience “globally standard transportation.”

“We believe that we need to conform to global standards in terms of everything that we do. I think this is the only way for us to improve our transportation system,” Secretary Bautista said.

Under the memorandum of agreement between the two agencies, a “state-of-the-art testing equipment and validation facility” will be established for the Automated Fare Collection System – National Standards (AFCS-NS) through the Electronics Product Development Center (EPDC) managed by DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute (ASTI).

Bautista explained that the EPDC is the country’s first dedicated government electronics development and one-stop-shop facility that can provide design, prototyping, and testing services for the electronics industry, the MOU further stated.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Bautista also said he is looking at the DOST- developed Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) in connecting the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Secretary Bautista explained the mass transport option will benefit passengers transferring within NAIA Terminals 1 to 4.

RELATED STORIES

Oponganons given cashless payment or pay in cash options for tricycle fare, buying goods in market

Mandaue public market goes digital: Cashless payments, goods sold online soon