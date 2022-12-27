Telco firms raise possible ‘birthing pains’ of SIM registration: Unfamiliarity, hesitancy

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunication (telco) firms raised on Monday the possible “birthing pains” of the subscriber identity module (SIM) registration.

The SIM registration will begin on December 27.

Globe Telecom’s Atty. Ariel Tubayan said that one of the challenges they are foreseeing is unfamiliarity on the platform.

“For the challenges, I think just like any implementation where an online platform is involved, there would be some birthing pains just like our experience in mobile number portability,” he said in a press briefing.

“I think one of the challenges would be [the] unfamiliarity of [a] subscriber on how to use a platform,” he added.

Tubayan told Globe subscribers that a list of frequently asked questions and a video on how to register a SIM are available on their website.

The telco company believes that it is possible for their 87 million subscribers to complete SIM registration in less than 15 days if users register early and not wait for the deadline.

Meanwhile, hesitancy is the hurdle that telco player Dito Telecommunications is seeing.

“We think the big challenge is paano ma-enganyo ‘yung publiko to register kasi bago ‘to. Parang by nature, may kaunting hesitancy ‘yung tao to register,” Dito Telecommunications’ Atty. Adel Tamano said. “So, ang approach namin sa Dito is that we are making it easy and rewarding.”

(We think the big challenge is how to engage the public to register because this is new. By nature, there is a slight hesitancy to register. So, our approach in Dito is that we are making it easy and rewarding.)

Tamano explained that their process is “easy” as their subscribers only have to answer four or five pages. On the other hand, it will be rewarding as users would get free data after registration.

“After you are registered, we are actually giving free data. As a way to encourage, you would get 2 gigabytes of free data if you go and register,” he said.

Furthermore, telco company Smart assured subscribers that its channels are ready if ever the registration process is tangled with challenges.

“Sakaling maka-engkwentro lang tayo ng mga challenges sa SIM registration process, handa na rin tayo diyan sa ating mga channels to assist,” Smart’s Cathy Yang said.

(Should we face challenges in the SIM registration process, we are ready through our channels to assist.)

Under the SIM registration law, which seeks to end scams aided by SIM, prepaid users must register their SIM within 180 days from December 27. The registration may be extended for a period of not more than 120 days.

Should a user fail to register his/her SIM, it will be deactivated. It may still be reactivated following registration, but not later than five days after deactivation.

Postpaid subscribers, meanwhile, should confirm with their telco firm the information and data used to register for a postpaid plan.

Persons who will provide false information will face imprisonment or a fine.

RELATED STORIES

SIM registration law: Usec. Lamentillo tells all to comply

SIM registration rules out, to take effect Dec. 27

WATCH: SIM Card Registration Act: How will it work, the pros, and the dangers