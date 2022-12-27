Radisson Blu Cebu Grooves Into 2023

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu welcomes the new year with decadent dining and a New Year countdown party in timeless style.

On December 31, 2022, Feria restaurant’s New Year’s Eve dinner buffet is an extra special event on its own, to end the year on a full note. From 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, indulge in whole Lechon, Feria’s signature roast beef, and roasted turkey carving, together with an expanded signature international spread, plus free-flowing wine, selected cocktails, and beer.

From 10:00 PM onwards, the “Retro in the Metro” themed countdown party in the lower Lobby Bar will feature one of the city’s beloved cover bands Sound Merge, and DJ Allan. The entertainment is designed to transport revelers back to the 80’s and 90’s with some favorite tunes, while DJ Allan complements the theme by spinning purely on vinyl to pump up the crowd with undeniable top hits, in true retro fashion.

For reservations and other inquiries, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].

Free-flowing cocktails, wine, and beer also await revelers eager to greet 2023 in the best of spirits, while a glass of sparkling wine for toasting, and party favors, are also included in the countdown party’s PHP 2,000 price tag.

Guests are invited to come in their curated 80’s and 90’s ensembles and the best ones stand to win fabulous prizes including group dining vouchers for Feria and accommodations in Park Inn by Radisson in Clark, Bacolod, and Davao, and round-trip tickets from Turkish Airlines! Slots are limited so early reservations are strongly encouraged.

