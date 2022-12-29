Firecracker stalls in Lapu-Lapu to again be inspected by police this week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will conduct another round of inspection of firecracker vendors and their stalls in Lapu-Lapu City this week.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO.

Lim said that, as of now, around 79 firecracker vendors had already acquired a permit to sell firecrackers and fireworks.

Calawisan, Babag

Earlier, LCPO identified Barangay Calawisan to Barangay Babag as areas where firecrackers could only be sold.

“Nakaconduct naman ta last Friday, so ato na pong i-conduct this week ang maong inspection. Diri na pod ta sa mga areas nga katong wala pa nato ma-inspection kay sa pagkakaron man gud ang ilang gi-allow nga stalls nga makabaligya ug pabuto mikabat na siya og 79,” Lim said.

(We have conducted [an inspection] last Friday, so we are also going to conduct an inspection this week. We will visit areas where we had not inspected because for now, the stalls allowed to sell firecrackers have reached 79.)

Areas of concern

Aside from ensuring that vendors had followed the guidelines, such as storing water, installing “no smoking” signs, and among others, Lim said that they would also inspect if illegal firecrackers were sold on their stalls.

“Sa amoang area of concern, dinhi sa headquarters, nag-inspect man ta. In addition to that ang atoang police stations concerned, and station 3, nagconduct pod sa maong inspection. Unya monitoring sa atoang intel personnel ug people from the headquarters maoy nagmonitor anang palusot sa mga illegal nga pabuto,” he said.

(In our area of concern, here in our headquarters, we are inspecting them. In addition to that our police stations concerned, and police station 3, have been conducting inspections. And our intel personnel and people from headquarters are the ones monitoring those illegal or smuggled firecrackers.)

Aside from this, Lim also reminds the public to only use firecrackers at designated firecracker display areas.

Firecracker display areas

Earlier, LCPO identified 43 firecracker display areas where people could use firecrackers.

“I-comply nato ang maong ordinance nato nga magpabuto lang ta didto sa area nga pwede ta magpabuto. Naa tay designated area depende kun asa sila nga barangay,” he said.

(We will just comply to the ordinance that one can only use firecrackers in that area where one is allowed to use firecrackers. We have a designated area but it depends on the barangay.)

Lim also reminded police station commanders and police-community relations officers to help in disseminating information about where people could use their firecrackers.

He also warned the public that they would apprehend them if they would violate this policy.

/dbs