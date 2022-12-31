Former Pope Benedict has died – spokesman

By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | December 31,2022 - 05:58 PM
Former pope Benedict XVI poses for a picture at the airport in Munich, southern Germany, before his departure on June 22, 2020. AFP FILE PHOTO

VATICAN CITY — Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” the spokesman said in a written statement.

