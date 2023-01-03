Sinulog sa Kabataan stays in CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown will still be held at the South Road Properties (SRP), some of Sinulog Festival’s major events will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Elmer ‘Jojo’ Labella, chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) confirmed on Tuesday, January 3 that the venue for the Sinulog sa Kabataan will be the CCSC.

“By January 8, the Sinulog sa Kabataan (will be at the) Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC),” Labella told reporters in a teleconference.

Labella added that the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will take place in one day only.

“Because One Cebu Sinulog 2023 man ta. (It will be on) January 8, and dili (sa SRP). Sa CCSC,” he explained.

2 big stages

Stephi Villarica, the head of the SFI Marketing Team said in a teleconference on Tuesday afternoon that SFI will be building two stages.

One stage at the CCSC will host the Sinulog sa Kabataan and Sinulog Festival Queen Coronation Night while the SRP stage will be used for the Grand Parade.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan are usually held separately, but both happen a week before the Feast Day where contingents perform for the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.

Aside from the Sinulog sa Kabataan, Labella confirmed that the Sinulog Festival Queen and Awarding Ceremony will remain at the CCSC.

The Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown for this year’s Sinulog Festival will be held, for the first time, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Organizers expect at least 2 million individuals to witness the event.

RELATED STORIES

Sinulog 2023 contingents continue to wait for subsidies promised by Cebu City Hall

Sinulog updates: Capitol to provide financial subsidy to SFI, Cebu contingents

/rcg