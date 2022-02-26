Ginabot ki! (and other scrumptious pungko-pungko favorites)

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu is a hub of gastronomical food selections.

From the famous lechon baboy, to the hanging rice to the sweet mangoes and many more Cebu is sprawling with many affordable and delicious food varieties.

One of the favorites is the “ginabot” or fried pig entrails.

This is best paired with hanging rice, local vinegar, “sparkle”, a local soda brand, and some other fried food found in the container along with the star “ginabot.”

CDN Digital posted photos of the famous “ginabot” and the lumpia tawgi and asked Siloys what they think is best paired with this Cebuano favorite.

There are a lot of places in Cebu where you can eat “ginabot” but one place that stands out is the OG spot and that is the “Pungko-Pungko sa Fuente.”

If you are not in for some “ginabot” you can always choose other varieties of fried food choices like pork chop, longanisa, crab meat, ngohoing and many more. /rcg