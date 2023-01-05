Lapu-Lapu mayor to drainage contractor: Finish project or I’ll sue you

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan warned the contractor of the drainage project on Ibabao-Agus road that he would file a case against them.

This is after the mayor has found out that the project has been abandoned by the contractor.

On Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2022, Chan inspected the area after he received several complaints from the motorists and residents of the place.

The drainage project was funded by the national government and was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Chan clarified that he was not against projects that were funded by the national government, but they just had to make sure that these projects would be completed in the given schedule.

“Ikalipay nato nga dunay mga proyekto nga makasulbad sa mga problema sa atoang dakbayan. Apan ikasubo nato, dili sab nato ikatugot nga ang proyekto nga gihatag malangay, sama ining Ibabao-Agus road nga pwerteng na gyung dugaya,” Chan said.

(We are happy if there are projects that can solve the problems of our city. But we are sad, and we cannot allow projects that are delayed, like this Ibabao-Agus road project which has taken really a long long time to finish.)

The project, Chan said, was targeted to be completed in August last year.

He said that the delay in its completion had already affected motorists passing in the area.

The mayor also received complaints from resort owners for the project had delayed the arrival of their guests.

Due to this, Chan has given the contractor an ultimatum of one week to resume their construction works, or else, he would file a case against the contractor.

“Buhata ang inyong obligasyon. I will give you one week nga mahuman ninyo ning proyektoha. If dili ni mahuman ikiha tamo, filan tamo og kaso,” he said.

(Do your obligation. I will give you one week to finish this project. If you cannot finish this by then, I will file a case against you.)

Chan said that he would also review other national government-funded projects within the city to ensure that they will be completed right on schedule.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu mayor to OPAV Secretary: We need help on our ‘big ticket’ projects

Capitol to file cases vs DPWH officials over UN Avenue project mess

Mayor Ahong Chan launches program against vandalism, garbage

Chan to DPWH-7: Blacklist erring contractors

Closer scrutiny of DPWH projects pushed

/dbs