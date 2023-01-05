Man out to buy bread hit by car in Mandaue, vehicle impounded

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 05,2023 - 05:39 PM

The car which hit a man at around 11 this morning, was impounded by TEAM personnel.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A man who went out to buy bread on Thursday morning, was hit by a car along Mabini Street in Barangay Looc, here.

Personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) impounded the car that hit Thomas James Abaño, 26.

Barangay Councilor Mariou Jamora said that Abaño was rushed by emergency responders to the hospital for treatment.

Jamora also said that the driver, Raffel Tan Palma, 42, accompanied the victim to the hospital.

Palma also told Jamora that he was trying to avoid another vehicle when he accidentally bumped the victim. The councilor, however, said that according to some witnesses, the driver may have dozed off.

“Nilihay kuno siya (driver) pero suma sa mga nakakita, medyo murag nakapiyong to kay hinay man ang dagan dinhi’ng dapita gyud, ingun siya (driver) iyahang dagan 30 kilometers per hour,” said Jamora.

According to some residents and the victim’s relatives, Abaño was on his way to buy bread when the accident happened.

Matmagon said Abaño was still able to talk to them before he was brought to the hospital. He said he did not notice the car because he was not facing toward the direction of the vehicle.

“Gipabantayan niya (namo) ang bata kay naa unta siya’y paliton sa gawas pan niya na may nagdagan sa amoa nga nadasmagan daw, naghilak na gyud siya nadugmok iya’ng diri (left leg). Wala man siya kabantay kay nagtalikod man daw siya,” said Joven Matmagon, the victim’s relative.         /rcg

