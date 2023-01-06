Notorious ‘motornapper’ in Cebu City nabbed; 6 motorcycles recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police here were able to arrest a notorious ‘motornapper’ on Thursday noon, January 5, 2023, in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), identified this alleged ‘motornapper’ as Crismar Otero, 29, a resident of Barangay Kamputhaw.

Otero allegedly steals motorcycles to sustain his illegal drug vices. After stealing the motorcycles, he sells these for P2,000 each.

Police recovered the six motorcycles in Barangay Pahina Central, or at the house of the alleged buyer that the suspect disclosed to the police.

For his part, Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said that the suspect was jailed in different stations here for illegal drug offenses, grave threats, and possession of a deadly weapon.

Even if this is the first time that he was arrested for a carnapping offense, Taneo said that they consider Otero as a notorious ‘motornapper’ since he has stolen several motorcycles already.

Police recovered six Honda XRM motorcycles from the suspect.

“Lain laing insidente, lain laing area, ma term nato nga notorious ni siya,” Taneo said.

(Different incidents, different areas, so we can call him notorious.)

One of the owners, a certain “Brando”, said that it was around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, when the suspect took his motorcycle parked along the Spolarium Street in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

He was asleep at that time when his neighbor woke him up and told him that his motorcycle was taken by the suspect. The neighbor described the thief as someone with many tattoos.

Since there is an establishment nearby his house, Brando immediately asked the establishment owner to check if the security camera was able to film the suspect.

Otero was caught in the camera and Brando immediately asked his friends online if they knew him. One of his Facebook friends told him that he knew the suspect, and this is when he immediately sought help from the Mambaling police the next day, January 5.

The Mambaling police conducted an investigation and found the suspect’s location in Barangay Kamputhaw. He was arrested there. Police went to the house of the alleged buyer, a certain Johnny Sangkopan, 25, in Barangay Pahina Central, but he was not there when police arrived.

Brando said that he knew that the suspect sold his motorcycle to the buyer worth P2,000. He has been using his motorcycle for five years already and bought it for P64, 700 at that time.

Meanwhile, another victim from Barangay Bulacao in Cebu City has appeared at the Mambaling Police Station, claiming that one of the motorcycles was hers.

“Sa atoang publiko, kung naa moy time and if naay nahitabo sa inyoha nga igun ani nga insidente, ayaw mo pagduhaduha og anhi sa atong station og iila if kaning tawo namiktima pod ninyo,” Taneo said.

(To the public, if you have time and if something like this happened to you too, don’t hesitate to come to the station and check of this man victimized you too.)

Otero is currently detained at the Mambaling Police Station as they process the necessary documents in filing six carnapping complaints against him.

Taneo added that they are also investigating if the suspect was just on his own when committing this crime or if he is part of an existing group operating in the city.

