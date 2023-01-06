Business permit application deadline extended in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Taxpayers in Cebu City will now have more time to process their business permit applications as the City Council agreed to extend the deadline from January 20 to January 31, 2023.

The City Council approved on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the resolution passed by Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, head of the council’s Committee on Budget and Finance, requesting the council to give ample time for taxpayers to pay their business taxes, fees, and other charges as well as to process business permits and licenses without surcharges and penalties.

The processing of business permit applications in Cebu City started on January 5.

Wenceslao’s resolution came after former City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes sent him a letter, dated December 21, 2022, asking for the extension of the business permit applications to January 31 instead of the original deadline on January 20.

This, however, is not the first time that there was an extension of the period of time to file and pay tax dues without any penalties.

The previous city council also approved the extension of real property tax deadline due to the effects of the Typhoon Odette that hit Cebu in December 2021.

