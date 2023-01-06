SWU graduate ranks 10th in December 2022 RadTech licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A graduate from the Southwestern University (SWU) in Cebu City landed in the Top 10 of the December 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination.

Lorna Mae Aparre Concepcion of SWU ranked 1oth after garnering an average rating of 88 percent. She is the lone Cebu-based top notcher in the recently concluded licensure exams.

Meanwhile, Andrei Rosales Buensuceso of La Consolacion University Phils for Univ. of Regina and Romeo Miravalles Tejano, Jr. of the Holy Infant College shared the top 1 spot after getting an average rate of 90.40 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the examination results on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The PRC announced that 1,515 out of 3,759 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination held in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last December 2022.

