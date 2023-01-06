Your guide to SM Seaside’s grand Sinulog 2023 events and activities

Viva Pit Señor!

Sinulog season is upon us once more, and it is definitely helping us welcome the year 2023 in a festive mood. With street fairs and colorful parades, both locals and tourists can expect lots of fun and exciting moments during this highly-anticipated yearly celebration. As Sinulog commemorates the Feast of the Sto. Niño, solemn masses, and processions for devotees are also the festival’s highlights which you should never miss.

To help you plan your route and schedule for this festive celebration, check out these 5 grand Sinulog 2023 events that will be held in SM Seaside City Cebu for the entire month of January.

Cebu Marathon Expo

For people with an active lifestyle, the Cebu Marathon is one of the Sinulog season’s highly-anticipated events. In preparation for the fun and colorful race that complements the festival’s mood, you can get premier and full Marathon Gear and knickknacks at the Cebu Marathon Expo in SM Seaside, which will be open from January 5 to 8 at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

Sinulog Novena Mass Live Streaming

Want to say your prayers and express gratitude to Señor Sto. Niño without attending to the crowd at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu during its Novena Masses? You can attend the Basilica del Sto. Niño Church Novena Mass live streaming event in SM Seaside City Cebu instead! Just head to the Cube Wing Atrium from January 5 to 14 to take part in this solemn celebration of Señor Sto. Niño.

Southern Devotion Sto. Nino Exhibit

The Queen City of the South is also known for art and creativity, which makes the Southern Devotion Sto. Nino Exhibit an absolute must-visit among this year’s Sinulog festivities. Explore a showcase of different Sto. Nino images at this exhibit, which will be open at the Cube Wing Atrium from January 7 to 31.

Cebu Marathon

Kick off the new year with a fun and exhilarating marathon that matches the grandeur of Sinulog! Cebu Marathon is back with 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km races that runners can enjoy on January 8. The event’s gun start begins at 2 am, and its awarding’s opening ceremony will take place at 6 am in SM Seaside City Cebu’s Mountain Wing Atrium.

Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition

Be mesmerized by the beauty and elegance of Cebu’s festival queens and their grand costumes at the Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition, which will take place at the Mountain Wing Atrium on January 9.

Don’t miss these exciting Sinulog 2023 events taking place at SM Seaside City Cebu for the entire month of January!

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside City Cebu, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance and Pick-up point at Seaview Wing Entrance.

For more deals and promos this January, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.

