CPPO officials undergo surprise drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several officials of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) were called for their first command conference for 2023 on Saturday, January 7.

While the event was ongoing in a hotel in Cebu City, an announcement was made on their need to submit themselves to a surprise drug test.

Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, the CPPO director, led the surprise drug test that was also participated by Police Lieutenant Colonel Tomas Santander , the deputy provincial director for administration, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, the deputy provincial director for operations.

The 50 commanders of the different police stations in Cebu province also submitted their urine specimen for drug testing. They were joined by the two force commanders of the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and other CPPO personnel.

Results of the drug test remain unavailable as of this posting.

The surprise drug test was part of their internal cleansing process that will ensure that all of their officers are not engaged in illegal activities, particularly illegal drugs, Ochave said.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Ochave also joined other provincial directors in Central Visayas in tendering their courtesy resignations as they heed to the call of Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visays (PRO-7), spearheaded the signing and submission of the courtesy resignations at the PRO-7 conference room.

He was with Police Brigadier General Elizalde Quiboyen of the Regional Internal Affairs and Services (RIAS) and 38 other police colonels.

It can be recalled that Abalos made a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and urged all the PNP generals and colonels to submit their courtesy resignations due to fears of the alleged involvement of some high-ranking officials in the illegal drug trade.

Bearis said they will continue to perform their respective functions even after they tendered their resignations and as the “committee of five” review their “integrity in service.”

RELATED STORIES

2 PRO-7 generals, 28 colonels submit courtesy resignation

Abalos seeks courtesy resignation of all PNP colonels, generals amid possible drug links

/dcb