Councilor Yap of Lapu-Lapu is laid to rest

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The late Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Nelson Yap was already laid to rest on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Mactan Island Memorial Garden.

From his wake at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall lobby, the remains of Yap were transported to Marigondon Church for a requiem mass before his burial.

Yap died on Jan. 1, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. at the age of 68.

“Actually, he had a series of infarctions (minor heart attacks) until nibigay na jud (he passed),” Anna Marie said, wife of Yap.

On Nov. 29, she said his doctor told him his vital signs were already okay, and Councilor Yap enjoyed Christmas with his family.

Councilor Emilio Galaroz said the councilor bore it all—the myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and diabetic nephropathy, which caused chronic kidney disease and was secondary to diabetes.

“He is a good provider, a principled official with values, and he touched the lives of many,” she added.

She went on to say that if it were right, the late councilor would have stood firm.

He was good at explaining complicated issues so ordinary people could understand them, adding, “Maayo jud siya mopahimutang, kay (former) teacher man gud (He is good at putting things in order because (he was a) former teacher),” she said.

Councilor Yap was a BS in Biology graduate before he became a lawyer.

Yap was a city councilor for six terms starting from 1998-2001, 2001-2004, 2004-2007, 2016-2019, and 2019-2022 and was reelected in the 2022 elections under the Team Ahong-Team Libre party.

