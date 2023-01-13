Close to 400,000 devotees join Walk With Mary – CCPO chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to 400,000 devotees joined the Penitential Walk With Mary on Friday dawn, Jan. 13.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the total number was also based from the assessment of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Dalogdog said that despite the number of devotees, who joined the activity, they did not record any untoward incident that happened during the entire walk.

He also said that at least 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the entire route.

In every 10 meters, several police personnel were assigned there, and they cordoned the entire route to ensure a peaceful procession.

“Wala poy mga reported nga mga untoward incidents in relation to Walk with Mary activity,” Dalogdog said.

(There was no reported untoward incidents in relation to the Walk with Mary activity.)

The walk started at 3 a.m. in Archdiocesan Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe heading to Fuente Osmeña Circle and then in Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño. The image of Birhen sa Guadalupe arrived at the Basilica at 5 a.m.

A Mass was held followed by the traslacion, which started at the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño, and ended at the National Shrine of St Joseph in Mandaue City.

RELATED STORIES

Walk with Mary draws thousands of devotees in Cebu City

Traslacion: Despite gloomy weather, Mandaue gives Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe warm welcome

181 sea vessels to take part in Fiesta Señor fluvial procession

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Safety reminders for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2023 – Cebu City police

Mandaue City ready for Traslacion

/dbs