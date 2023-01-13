Walk with Mary draws thousands of devotees in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Faithfuls once again returned to Osmeña Boulevard, which connects downtown and uptown Cebu City, as they joined the Walk with Mary on Friday dawn, January 13, 2023.

Thousands participated in the penitential 2.1-kilometer procession with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which also made a comeback on Friday after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Walk With Jesus kicks off 458th Fiesta Señor

The walk lasted over 45 minutes, with devotees filling up the all six lanes of the Osmeña Boulevard while walking from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, where the Holy Mass was held.

At the centuries-old church, which is also the home of the image of the Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu, Augustinian priests could not help but express happiness on the success of the Walk with Mary as well as the sight of the Basilica brimming with devotees.

They also thanked the Holy Child for blessing them with good weather despite the threats of rains and cloudy skies.

In his Homily, Fr. Danilo Carido reminded Catholics the importance of having each other’s back and their unwavering faith to Jesus Christ and God.

“Pagsalig ug pagtoo, mao ni ang ticket,” said Carido.

(Faith and trust, this is our ticket.)

He cited how Jesus Christ healed a paralyzed man with the help of his friends as a good example of the power of support and faith in the Lord, basing on the Gospel of the day (Mk 2:1-12).

The friar added that one should not stop believing in the Lord, as He would provide the answers to their prayers and calls.

“Mao kini ang Essence of Christianity. Mao ni kanindut nato Katoliko. We believe that praying for others has a sense, and has its own essence,” Carido added.

(This is the Essence of Christianity. This is what’s great about us Catholics. We believe that praying for others has a sense, and has its own essence.)

After the mass, the images of the Holy Child and Our Lady of Guadalupe were transported to the National Shrine of St. Joseph for the Traslacion.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

181 sea vessels to take part in Fiesta Señor fluvial procession