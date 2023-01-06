Safety reminders for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2023 – Cebu City police

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 06,2023 - 01:25 PM
Safety reminders for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2023 - Cebu City police. In photo is Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office chief, who reminds the public not to wear jewelry, not to carry large amounts of cash and not to bring unnecessary gadgets when attending the activities of the Sinulog and the Fiesta Señor in Cebu City. | Contributed Photo (FILE PHOTO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have set safety reminders for the devotees and tourists as the Fiesta Señor and the grand parade for Sinulog 2023 draw near.

With this, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said that they had made some basic safety reminders for the public, which were posted on their page on Facebook, such as how to go about enjoying the activities and to avoid being a victim of crime.

These actions that the public should do included avoiding wearing jewelry, bringing along big amounts of cash and bringing along unnecessary gadgets.

Aside from that, the police also urged the public not to bring with them backpacks or large bags, cigarettes and lighters, firearms, sharp objects or bladed weapons, alcoholic drinks among others.

Here are the CCPO’s safety tips and reminders for the public for the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities. (See photo.)

Earlier, Dalogdog said that from around 1,800 deployed personnel that they initially had, they now have over 3000 deployed personnel following the augmentation personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7). 

Last Jan. 5, the celebration kicked off with the Walk With Jesus which was participated with around 300,000 devotees. 

Aside from that, this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade will also be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

