CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have set safety reminders for the devotees and tourists as the Fiesta Señor and the grand parade for Sinulog 2023 draw near.

With this, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said that they had made some basic safety reminders for the public, which were posted on their page on Facebook, such as how to go about enjoying the activities and to avoid being a victim of crime.

These actions that the public should do included avoiding wearing jewelry, bringing along big amounts of cash and bringing along unnecessary gadgets.

Aside from that, the police also urged the public not to bring with them backpacks or large bags, cigarettes and lighters, firearms, sharp objects or bladed weapons, alcoholic drinks among others.

Here are the CCPO’s safety tips and reminders for the public for the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities. (See photo.)

Earlier, Dalogdog said that from around 1,800 deployed personnel that they initially had, they now have over 3000 deployed personnel following the augmentation personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7).

Last Jan. 5, the celebration kicked off with the Walk With Jesus which was participated with around 300,000 devotees.

Aside from that, this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade will also be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

RELATED STORIES

24 contingents to vie in Sinulog Festival 2023

Who will be Mandaue’s Sinulog Festival Queen bet? 4 women undergo rigid screening

Sinulog sa Kabataan contingents’ P800,000 subsidy to be ready for release on Jan. 5

Police wants signal jamming on Sinulog Feast Day

Rama to establishments: Don’t hold Sinulog parties

Gun ban, liquor ban mulled for Sinulog 2023

Ban on street parties, liquor sales along the Sinulog’s old, new routes pushed

Send-off ceremony for law enforcement agencies, government offices involved in Sinulog, Fiesta Señor security set

Security measures in place: CCPO says we’re ready for ‘Walk with Jesus,’ other Sinulog activities

2k enforcers, responders deployed for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Gun ban in Central Visayas from Jan. 5 to 20 — PRO-7 chief

/dbs