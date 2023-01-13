Talisay City bags more special awards in Sinulog Festival Queen 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Festival Queen Kiara Liane Wellington wows the Cebu City Sports Center early into the Sinulog Festival Queen Coronation Night as she bagged six out of the 14 special and corporate awards in the first set of awards this Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Wellington was named Miss Photogenic, Unli sa Kagandahan awardee, Miss Xtendops, Best Posture, and Miss Golden Topper.

She also won Best in Runway and Parade of Costume in the pre-pageant event held last Monday, January 9.

Here is the complete list of winners of the first set of special and corporate awards winners for this year’s Sinulog Festival Queen:

Miss Friendship – Rena Alexis Tavera

Miss Photogenic – Kiara Liane Wellington

Mr. DIY – Amor Beah Singh (Toledo City)

Ms. Jmar Herbs – Lourelle Henj Ando Manlosa ( Lapu-Lapu City)

Ms. Zoe Tv- Lourelle Henj Ando Manlosa ( Lapu-Lapu City)

Ms. Unli sa Kagandahan – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Uratex – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Xtendops – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. MCC Best Posture – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Golden Topper – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Jetti Awards Lakambini ng Bayan Award – Angelica Macasero (Carcar City)

Ms. Magnolia – April Joana Zapanta (Inayawan)

Ms. Cebu Land Masters – April Joana Zapanta (Inayawan)

Most Confident – Reina Alexic Tavera (Mandaue City)

Tonight, 11 stunning lead dancers from different participating local government units compete for the crown and title of Sinulog Festival Queen 2023 as part of the Festivities of the 43rd Sinulog Festival.

RELATED STORIES

Talisay shines in Sinulog Festival Queen runway, costume parade

LIST: Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 winners

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Physical activities for Fiesta Señor set to return this 2023

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

/dbs