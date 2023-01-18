VisayasMed unveils new and modern medical arts building

As part of its venture into the healthcare space through the VisayasMed City Center, AppleOne Properties marked another milestone with the launching and ceremonial blessing of the seven-storey Medical Arts Building (MAB) along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City last January 11, 2023.

The new and modern facility features 70 rooms allocated for clinics, diagnostic centers, and offices for doctors of family medicine, surgery, psychiatry, and other specialties.





With this new development, AppleOne Properties aims to provide an integrated health and lifecare experience to people working and visiting in VisayasMed. More than just providing patients and medical professionals with smartly-designed spaces for medical consultations, MAB also completes the total healthcare experience by bringing everyday conveniences closer to the people who need them.

As such, retail spaces are strategically stationed on the ground floor of the building, where patients and the general public alike can conveniently make financial transactions, drop by for checkups, purchase medicines, and grab refreshments.

With its involvement now in healthcare on top of its solid real estate and hotel development experience, AppleOne Properties envisions creating a VisayasMed City Center that is to become the city’s one-stop health and life care destination.

Currently, its retail tenants include Daily by Bo’s Coffee, Rose Pharmacy, Mom’s Pharmacy, Ideal Vision, Palawan Pawnshop, Cebuana Lhuillier, and Philippine National Bank (PNB). A wide variety of convenient food options are also available at the Grab & Go space, which include Famous Belgian Waffles, Fruitas, Jamaican Patties, Shawarma Sandwich Corner, and Anita’s Home Bakeshop. Situated nearby is MerryMart, where people can purchase groceries and medicines.

“The redevelopment of this site pays homage to the history and evolution of what was formerly known as the Visayas Community Medical Center (VCMC). Having regard to the needs of its local community (…), AppleOne has designed the VisayasMed City Center to offer a convenient health and life care center with modern clinics and amenities, wide and open hallways, and a good mix of retail shops, food and service providers,” said AppleOne Properties in a statement.

Present during MAB’s blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony were AppleOne Properties Inc. executives and representatives, MAB tenants and clients, VisayasMed Hospital doctors and management, representatives from the LGU, including Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and stakeholders of VisayasMed City Center.









In June 2020, Apple One Properties, through its healthcare arm AppleOne Medical Group (AMG), signed a joint venture with the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) to acquire majority shares of two hospitals, the VCMC in Cebu City and the United Shalom Medical Center (USMC) in Tacloban City.

With its involvement now in healthcare on top of its solid real estate and hotel development experience, AppleOne Properties envisions creating a VisayasMed City Center that is to become the city’s one-stop health and life care destination.

Some of AppleOne Properties‘ iconic development projects include the five-star Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, and the AppleOne Equicom Tower in Cebu Business Park.

Read more:

VisayasMed unveils new patient rooms

AppleOne Medical Group solidifies healthcare imprint across VisMin