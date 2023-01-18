Mactan airport welcomes 4.8M passengers as of November 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As of November 2022, the country’s second-busiest airport was halfway through recovering its pre-pandemic levels.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) reported that foot traffic in the airport has reached around 4.8 million as of November.

The figures include passengers from domestic and international flights. This is also a 339 percent increase compared to the 1.1 million registered during the same period last year.

Domestic passengers continue to be the biggest contributor to MCIA’s passenger volume.

Airport authorities said 4,253,914 domestic passengers went in and out of MCIA.

International passengers, on the other hand, grew by 350 percent. From 146,501 in 2021, it rose to 545,552 as of November 2022.

MCIA also saw an increase in air traffic from January to November last year.

A total of 47,649 flight movements were recorded for the period which is more than double compared to the 15,287 registered in 2021.

Airport officials are expecting the Mactan airport to regain its pre-pandemic passenger traffic this year.

The volume of passenger and flight movements at MCIA took a nosedive in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, they recorded a total of 8.37 million passengers.

