Rama assures support for Cebu City-based contingents in Sinulog sa Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has pledged support to the five Cebu City-based contingents that will be competing in the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

“Ang contingents nato with the Sinulog Foundation, I have discussed it with the (SFI) president Ricky Dakay and of course, we will be helping them. It may not be that much, but we will be helping them,” he said.

“We are always for the promotion of One Cebu. We will always be around,” he added.

A total of five Cebu City-based contingents will join in this year’s Sinulog sa Carmen.

They are the Tribu Lumad Basakanon, Banay Labangon, Tribu Mabolokon, Ciudad of Brgy. Tejero, and Brgy. Tisa. Their participation brings the total number of contestants for the Sinulog sa Carmen to 27.

Aside from the subsidy, the mayor said the city will provide police security to the contingents.

The city is also willing to provide transportation for the contingents, but the mayor said the contingents will still have to be enrolled under group insurance.

He instructed SFI president Ricky Dakay to look into this matter and see that the contingents who will be using Cebu City vehicles as transportation will have group insurance.

“Kay daghan man tang transportation, we can offer it. But they cannot be utilizing it kung dili sad ta careful proactively nga ma cover sila og group insurance. Pareha anang nangintra anang atong Sinulog naa nay group insurance,” he said.

The city government, through its Local School Board, earlier pledged to help provide the Cebu Provincial government with hundreds of portabaths for the contingents in the Sinulog sa Carmen.

Rama also said that the city would be willing to lend its container-van type of comfort rooms if the province will need them.

