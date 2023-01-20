A Lunar New Year’s Feast at Marina Seaview Restaurant

Bountiful celebrations await this Year of the Water Rabbit in one of Mactan’s seaside dining. Look forward to reunions and gatherings for happiness and prosperity with live music and an island vibe, at Marina Seaview Restaurant.

Indulge in their culinary set menu to share for five, “A LUNAR NEW YEAR’S FEAST” at P2,888+ or hop for their CHINESE A LA CARTE SPECIALS for a memorable get-together from the 20th to the 31st of January.

Take pleasure at Marina Seaview Restaurant’s front-row view of the Mactan Channel. At the same time, you can indulge in entrees and the spruced-up menu.

Read more: Marina Seaview Restaurant launches 2023 menu

The restaurant boasts a main dining area that can comfortably seat a maximum of 90 guests, and the urban and modern interior of the restaurant spells the perfect dining experience for guests. Additionally, the Glass House is an ideal venue for all gatherings, where the scenic view of the Mactan Channel can be seen.

For table reservations, connect with them at 0322631220, 0922-315-8175, or email at [email protected]. You can also visit them on Facebook.

