Pagasa: Cloudy Saturday with rain showers in many parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a cloudy Saturday with rains in large parts of the country on Saturday due to three weather systems, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The shear line, Pagasa said in its early morning update, is affecting the Bicol region, cloudy skies with thunderstorms and rain showers are expected, while the troufgh or extension of a low – pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will trigger rain in the Caraga and the Davao regions in Mindanao.

“Itong LPA na ito ay hindi natin inaalis ang possibility na pumasok ito ng PAR sa susunod na araw, ngunit ngayong araw pati na sa susunod na araw nga, yung trough nito ay magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao at sa ilang bahagi din ng Visayas,” said Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda. (The LPA may enter PAR in the coming days, but today and the following days, its trough will bring rain over a large part of Mindanao, as well as parts of the Visayas). Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon will experience overcast skies and rain due to the northeast monsoon, said Pagasa. Metro Manila will also experience the effects of the northeast monsoon but with “no significant impact”, according to Pagasa. Pagasa likewise raised gale warnings over Batanes, Cagayan and the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, northern Quezon, northern and eastern coast of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coast of Northern Samat, eastern coast of Eastern Samar. Fishermen, as well as crewmen and operators of small vessels are advised against setting sail in affected areas due to rough seas. Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Saturday Metro Manila: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 21 to 27 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius gsg

