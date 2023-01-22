Star-studded Northball and LLC’s Rongcales exhibition match set on Feb. 25 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The star-studded Northball All-Stars will take on the Rongcales Customs Brokerage in an exciting basketball exhibition match on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Poblacion basketball court in Lapu-Lapu City.

Northball, one of the Visayas’ top commercial basketball teams headed by Cebu City councilor and former Gilas Pilipinas cager Dondon Hontiveros, tapped former Mavs Phenom star player Kyt Jimenez who now plays for the Davao Occidental Tigers in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL).

Besides Jimenez, Hontiveros will team up with fellow former PBA stars in PJ Simon and Jerwin Gaco along with former PSL MVP and fellow Cebuano Emmanuel Calo. Also joining them is National University (NU) standout Steve Nash Enriquez, while the rest of Northball’s players are Bambam Palaña, Air Sampang, and his son, Ice Blanco Hontiveros.

Meanwhile, Rongcales Customs Brokerage which will represent Lapu-Lapu City will be headed by its very own Shaq Imperial, a former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) MVP.

Joining Imperial are Vincent Menguito, Jesus Saga, Christian Bernard Regero, Anchor Igot, Louey Solis, Allan Sala, Nico Magat, and Jestony Baclaan. Calling shots on the sidelines are Richard Rongcales and former team owner of the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City, Ricky Verdida.

Tickets for the Northball All-Stars are available at the Northball Facebook Page and the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Commission Office and selected RD Pawnshop branches.

/dbs

