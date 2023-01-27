Curious about what it’s like to join Chong Hua Hospital’s community of healthcare professionals? You’re in luck because once again, the noted hospital will be holding a Career Open House!

As the home to the region’s top specialists and sub specialists, Chong Hua Hospital continues to live by and uphold its mission of “Healing with Passion. Caring with Compassion.”

So if you’re interested in becoming part of a team with a passion for providing patient-centered service and a positive experience for patients, now is your chance!

On February 3, 2023 (Friday), from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Chong Hua Hospital will be looking for dynamic medical professionals to fill the following positions:

Nurses

Dietitians

Medical Technologists

Radiologic Technologists

Pharmacists

Respiratory Therapists

Join an exciting team of dedicated employees at Chong Hua Hospital, who, for years, helped Cebuanos live the healthiest life possible.

Jumpstart your journey as a healthcare professional in the fully integrated tertiary healthcare facility serving the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Chong Hua Hospital’s Career Open House will be held at the Upper Ground and 3rd floor of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue.

Experience a one-day hiring process and get a chance to win exciting prizes!

Fast-track your application by clicking this link:

https://forms.gle/vQ6i9XJk2ji9EXpQ9

Be there, and don’t miss the fun!

While Chong Hua Hospital highly appreciates on-site applications, you may still send your applications through this email: [email protected]

For more details, please drop a message on Chong Hua Hospital’s Facebook page messenger.