Cebu City cops: Parents of abandoned baby boy remains unidentified



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newborn baby boy who was found underneath a parked car in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City is now safe.

But the baby remains admitted to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and is now under the care of a social worker, according to Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of the Labangon Police Station.

Marquez said they continue to look for the parents of the baby or the person who left him in Mercados Compound in Barangay Punta Princesa.

He said they are now waiting for the permission of owners of establishment that are located close to Mercados Compound to check the footage of their Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and hopefully identify the person who may have left the baby.

The police chief said that they have been getting reports that a still unidentified individual, who was carrying a plastic bag, passed by the area two to three hours before the baby was found at about 3:30 p.m. on January 26.

Marquez said they are yet to verify this information.

And while they do this, Marquez is urging the parents of the baby to visit their police station and surrender.

Marquez warned that criminal complaints will be filed against these individuals as soon as they are identified or located.

A netizen found the baby, with its umbilical chord still uncut, and brought him to CCMC. Marquez said the discovery of the baby was also reported to their police station on the same day.

