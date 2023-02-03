Royal Oceancrest Panglao opens showroom—another promising development for Bohol

Award-winning real estate developer PrimaryHomes Inc. opened its first resort-style condominium showroom after seeing the promising real estate investment market in the island province of Bohol.

The launching on January 26, 2023, in Dauis, Panglao Island, was spearheaded by PrimaryHomes president, Archt. Stephen Charles Liu side by side with Vice President for Sales and Marketing Mr. Ramero Espina and other department executives.

Visit the showroom daily from 9 AM to 5 PM and start making your dream home a reality in one of the country’s world-class destinations. At Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2, resort-style living is at arm’s reach.

Royal Oceancrest Brand

PrimaryHomes launched the five-tower Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 in the last quarter of 2022 to solidify the company’s major expansion in one of the country’s prime tourist hubs. This came after the success of Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 1, a three-tower development in Dauis in its final stage of development.

“We have seen how our Royal Oceancrest brand has been well perceived by the market. First, we successfully launched this in Mactan, Cebu. We eventually brought this brand to the Bohol market, and we’ve seen how promising and optimistic the real estate market here is, so we saw the need to expand the project,” said Mr. Ramero Espina, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing.









“We opened this showroom for our Boholano market to have an even better appreciation of condominium investment and vacation rental properties. We also want them to get a feel of our Royal Oceancrest development and, of course, to further improve their investment buying journey as a whole,” Espina added.

Resort-Inspired Amenities

Royal Oceancrest developments have been designed to offer resort-inspired amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness gym, children’s playground, function halls, multi-purpose court, grilling stations, and commercial spaces.

Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 also features massive open spaces and amenities such as a meditation garden and koi pond, sunken garden, jogging trail, and events garden. In addition, its buildings also feature viewing decks and garden pods.

To book a tour, call them at +639176261530, or message them at www.primaryhomes.com or through their Facebook page.

Well-Planned Structure

Like the other Royal Oceancrest developments, Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 has well-constructed towers highlighting open lobbies, wide hallways, and well-ventilated staircases. Its security features include closed-circuit television (CCTV) system, a fire alarm and sprinkler system with fire exits, and a standby generator set. Each unit is also equipped with a smart door-lock system.

“With our Royal Oceancrest developments, our aim has always been to provide our future unit owners with a community where they get to experience a life filled with rewards. We want this development to be a getaway where people can enjoy a secure and relaxing lifestyle,” Espina said.

Strategic Location

Located in Dao, Dauis, Panglao Island, Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 boasts a very strategic location with its proximity to the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Panglao is home to some of the country’s world-class resorts, attracting both local and foreign tourists and is a gateway to great opportunities.

“Bohol has one of the country’s most promising real estate industries. Tourism here is booming, and incomes are rising. These factors fuel our optimism towards Panglao,” Espina said.

Espina pointed out that the company’s bullish expansion of its resort-type condominium brand in Bohol signals its sustained commitment to continued investment in one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

Worth It Investment

Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 will have 1,291 units and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. It offers one-bedroom units with floor areas of 30 to 44 square meters. Units are priced from P3.2 million.









Developed by the most reliable developer in the Visayas with a three-decade track record of quality and on-time delivery, Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 is undoubtedly a reliable investment.

Start your investment journey now with your reliable partner, PrimaryHomes. Visit the Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 Showroom located in the commercial area of Royal Palms Panglao Tres in Dauis, Bohol. To book a tour, call them at +639176261530, or message them at www.primaryhomes.com or through their Facebook page PRIMARYHOMESofficial.

