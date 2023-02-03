Manhunt continues for suspect/s in alleged poisoning of dogs in Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police in Naga City are bent on catching the suspect/s of the alleged poisoning of dogs in a gated subdivision there.

Authorities are still gathering copies of security cameras from the management of the subdivision located in Barangay Inoburan where several carcasses of dogs were found.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of the Naga City Police Station, said that they still have no leads yet about the possible suspect or suspects a day after this was reported last February 2.

The poisoning was first reported to the Island Rescue Organization (IRO), a non-profit organization composed of volunteers dedicated to helping the plight of animals.

Caadlawon added that they are also coordinating with the homeowners to check if their security cameras recorded the incident.

“Kung i account nato daghan na gyud pero di nato maingun nga usa ra ka adlaw nga dungag kamatay. Ang uban gani, gipang ulod,” Caadlawon said.

“Mangayo mig cctv footage sa management sa subdivision. Amo pod giingnan ang tagbalay if possible ma review ug naay makit-ang possible nga suspect,” he added.

Caadlawon said that he talked with the project coordinator of the subdivision and the latter disclosed that the area is still undergoing development.

“Wala pa gyud na siya naingun nga fully nahuman. Naa lay nagbalhin na..ang problema ana is, prior sa incident, naay nadisgrasya kay naligsan ang iro unya naay mga napaakan. Unya karon daw, wala nay nangako ba kung kinsa na nga mga iro, stray dogs man,” he said.

An alarm was also raised when the dog of one of the homeowners there died with no wounds found.

After that, residents there also noticed a foul smell emanating from the area. When they checked, they found several carcasses of dogs.

Caadlawon said that they will conduct a clean-up drive on Saturday, February 4, 2023, to check if they could still find carcasses or something that will help in their investigation and determine if it was indeed a case of poisoning. /rcg

READ:

Naga cops probe death of dogs in a subdivision allegedly due to poisoning

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP