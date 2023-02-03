Tanods, expecting to catch a thief, rescue 3 teeners allegedly using drugs in abandoned Apas hut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay tanods or village watchmen were expecting to catch a thief or thieves in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, but they, instead, ended up rescuing three minors, whom they caught allegedly engaging in a drug session inside a hut in the area at past 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said three minors were rescued by barangay tanods who happened to be passing by the area to respond to a theft alarm there at that time.

But the barangay tanods immediately suspected some illegal activity was happening inside the hut in the area when they heard the group of teenagers getting rowdy, said Police Major Eraño Regidor, Mabolo Police Station chief, on how the tanods caught the teenagers.

Regidor said the tanods’ suspicion was reinforced when they heard the teenagers complaining about the amount of drugs that they were given inside the hut.

“It so happened nga paglabay nila, kaning mga minors nagpiliay — ‘Nganong dako na imo? Nganong gamay ning amoa?’ — nagtinabiay sila,” Regidor said.

(It so happened that when they passed by, the minors were choosing (and comparing the alleged illegal drugs they had) — ‘Why is your share larger? Why is my share smaller? — they were talking about this aloud.)

The barangay tanods, instead of checking on the supposed theft alarm in the area, confronted the four teenagers in the hut, but one of them managed to escape.

The tanods confiscated a sachet of suspected “shabu” from each of the three suspects as well as drug paraphernalia which were found inside the hut.

The hut where the teenagers were caught was allegedly abandoned, and the policemen were still investigating who might be the possible owner of the abandoned house.

Rafter, for her part, said that the teenagers were in the custody of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Mabolo Police Station while waiting for their parents to turn in their birth certificates.

The police is also coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for the possible filing of appropriate charges against the rescued minors.

Apas Barangay Captain Virgil Cabigon this morning, Feb. 3, 2023, ordered the personnel from the barangay road maintenance to dismantle the hut that had allegedly become a place for drug sessions in the area.

The barangay road maintenance personnel found bullets, syringes, and drug paraphernalia when they dismantled the hut. | Emmariel Ares and Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

