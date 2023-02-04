In Photos: 38 homes damaged, 4 injured in dawn fire in Basak, Lapu-Lapu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 38 homes were reported to have been affected by a dawn fire that broke out in a residential area in Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, February 4.

Four residents were also treated for minor injuries which they sustained while fleeing their homes.

The fire was reported at 3:13 and was placed under control at 4:20 a.m., according to Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Jeffrey Gerodias of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station.

Damage to properties caused by the 2nd alarm fire was pegged atP375,000.

In a report released at 9 .m., the Lapu-Lapu City government has listed 38 fire-affected homes and 120 fire victims. Of the affected structures, 34 were totally damaged while the four others incurred partial damages from the fire.

The fire victims are now accommodated at the barangay gymnasium and were already given packed meals.

Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the dawn fire as of this writing.

