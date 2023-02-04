No evidence yet of alleged dog poisoning in Naga City subdivision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Naga City police failed to find any conclusive evidence that would prove that there indeed was a massive dog poisoning in a subdivision located in Barangay Inoburan.

The city’s police made this announcement after conducting a clean-up drive earlier on Saturday, February 4.

They conducted the clean-up with the San Fernando police and representatives from the Island Rescue Organization, a non-profit organization composed of volunteers dedicated to helping the plight of animals.

Despite this, Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, said that their investigation would still continue. He added that they did not find additional carcasses of dogs in the area during their clean-up drive or traces of poisonous food.

“Wala mi nakita nga signs nga makaon sa iro nga makahilo [surrounding the area],” Caadlawon said.

“Wala gyud ingun nga na account [how many dogs were involved] na namo kay through man gyud nas social media unya pag adto namo pag petsa 2, naa mi nakita nga usa ka iro unya mga post pic daghan unya usa pa ila na daw gipalubong,” he added.

Caadlawon further said that the management of the subdivision is cooperative in the conduct of the investigation.

They are also waiting for both the management and the homeowners to give the police some copies of their security cameras to help in the investigation and in identifying the possible perpetrator/s.

Caadlawon further appeals to the public to not harm animals and for pet owners to be responsible in policing their pets.

He also reminds everyone that animal cruelty is against the law and anyone guilty of the offense could face hefty fines and imprisonment.

The case also reached the attention of Lawyer Ben Cabrido Jr., an environmental lawyer, who posted a stern warning on his social media account following the release of a letter from the property management office.

“Should we be able to establish that the nexus of the poisoning and stray dog eradication policies can be traced to the developer…then let all hell break loose in this looming legal battle,” a portion of his post reads. /rcg

