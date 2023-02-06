Maribago accident: Roof of new food park collapses; 9 injured

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least nine persons were injured when the roof of a newly opened food park located in Sitio Bagumbayan 2 in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City collapsed during the heavy downpour at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

In a report, Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City, said that the victims were dining at the Mactan Lifestyle Park, which opened just a few hours before the incident happened.

“They sustained head contusions, minor bruises, and abrasions in their arms and neck part of their bodies, (they) were immediately brought to nearby hospitals by the personnel of Maribago Rescue and Lapu-Lapu City Rescue,” Bañacia said.

Quoting the initial investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue, he said that the middle part of the roof of the food park, which was made of steel and plastic sheets, collapsed after it accumulated a considerable amount of rainwater.

“It appeared that there was a problem in the structure of the roof. There was a possible defect in the design that needs to be further investigated by the structural engineers of the Office of the Building Official,” said Justin Caballero, team leader of the SAR Team of Lapu-Lapu City Rescue, in the report.

Personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, Barangay Maribago Fire Volunteers and Maribago disaster team, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, and personnel from Philippine Red Cross rushed to the accident site to help the victims. | With Futch Anthony Inso

RELATED STORIES

Nine of 10 people hurt in Minglanilla Sugat stage roof collapse are out of hospital

House falls into river after riprap wall collapses in Cebu City brgy

5 construction workers killed in Cebu bunkhouse collapse

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP