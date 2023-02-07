Rama’s ‘investment begging’ in Manila resumes this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is off to do another round of “investment marketing,” which he also referred to as “investment begging,” in Manila this week.

In a press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, Rama said he would be on an official trip to Manila starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“I will be in Manila tomorrow (Feb. 7). I already have some activities, [I] need not have to be with my workforce. I’ll probably be doing it by myself, with one protocol (officer) who will perform both, also as PIO,” he told reporters.

But he would not yet say who will he meet during his trip.

When asked if he had any particular proposal or projects in mind that he would wish to discuss with an investor, Rama replied: “I don’t dictate. I always pray, and it’s always God’s hovering whoever.”

Rama said he wanted to finish this round of investment marketing before he would take another leave of absence for a personal trip with his family.

The Cebu City Mayor started doing “invest begging” in August 2022, with hopes of bringing more investors here and achieve his dream of having a Singapore-like city.

Rama said he intends to resume his ‘investment begging” today.

He said that he is bringing with him during his trip the city government’s Singapore-like audio-video presentation and the list of proposed projects, which he calls “21-Gun Salute,” his tribute to the late mayor Edgardo Labella.

Meanwhile, Rama said that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who also owns Sunshine Media Network International, has “given some interest” in the city’s vision to become Singapore-like.

Rama met with Quiboloy during the weekend for a live interview in Davao City.

Since the conduct of his investment begging, Rama said that the city government has already secured several pledges from Manila-based businessmen.

Tycoon Manny Pangilinan, for example, has pledged to fund the completion of construction works at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

In September 2022, Rama also announced that businessman Enrique Razon Jr., the chairman of Manila Water Co., plans to build a dam in Cebu City.

READ MORE:

Rama to do another round of ‘investment-begging’, to ask help from PBBM

Rama secures P575M pledge for five socialize housing units from country’s top investors

MVP, Fil-Chinese bizman pledge P100M each for CCMC reconstruction project

PHL’s top economic movers pledge P800 million for CCMC’s completion

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP