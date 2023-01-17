1st Suroy-Suroy in 2023 kicks off today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 700 participants will be joining the first Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo for 2023 which kicks off today, Jan. 17.

The Cebu Provincial Government is set to launch the northern leg of its flagship tourism program called the ‘Northern Escapade’, which is a three-day excursion that covers at least 15 localities.

These include Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, Bantayan, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan, and Bogo City.

The Capitol earlier reported that they are expecting around 700 guests, equivalent to nine buses, to join in the activity.

Last November, the provincial government staged the comeback of Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo. They toured around 400 visitors to the southern part of Cebu.

