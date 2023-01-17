1st Suroy-Suroy in 2023 kicks off today

By: Morexette Marie Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | January 17,2023 - 07:10 AM
Photo of participants of the Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo Northern Escape in January 2020.

Participants of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade gather at the Cansaga Bay Park in Consolacion town, northern Cebu in this January 2020 photo. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 700 participants will be joining the first Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo for 2023 which kicks off today, Jan. 17.

The Cebu Provincial Government is set to launch the northern leg of its flagship tourism program called the ‘Northern Escapade’, which is a three-day excursion that covers at least 15 localities.

These include Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, Bantayan, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan, and Bogo City.

The Capitol earlier reported that they are expecting around 700 guests, equivalent to nine buses, to join in the activity.

Last November, the provincial government staged the comeback of Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo. They toured around 400 visitors to the southern part of Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

Suroy-Suroy 2023 to kickoff after Sinulog

Preparations underway for Suroy Suroy in the north

Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo returns this November

Bohol ready to replicate Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo

/dcb

 

 

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 15 localities, Cebu capitol, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, northern escapade, Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo, three-day excursion

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.