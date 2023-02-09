Lapu gov’t mulls legal action against DPWH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government is planning to take legal action against the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

This is after the contractor of DPWH damaged one of the transmission lines of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) during its digging activity at the road construction works at the crossing of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City in January.

The incident resulted in the looming increase in the power rates and rotational brownouts in the entire Mactan Island, which consists of Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town.

“Ato ang ipasa sa atoang Lapu-Lapu City Legal Council mahitungod sa mga posibleng kaso nga i-file nato against DPWH,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said in an interview on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

(We will leave it to the Lapu-Lapu City Legal Council to decide on what possible cases we can file against DPWH.)

Chan said that he cannot allow Oponganons to suffer from this digging accident and that the DPWH should be held responsible for the effects of it.

“Wala kasala ang mga Oponganon, sala sa DPWH. Sila maoy nakaigo sa transmission sa NGCP. So nganong ang mga Oponganon maoy pabayron?” Chan added.

(The Oponganons didn’t make a mistake, the DPWH did. They’re the ones who hit the transmission line of NGCP. So why will the Oponganons pay for that?)

Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, general manager of the Mactan Electric Company (MECO), earlier said that their consumers can expect an increase of up to P2.00 in their upcoming bills.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2023, the city council conducted an executive session, wherein they invited Pagobo, a representative from DPWH, and NGCP.

However, Chan expressed his dismay after DPWH was only represented by a maintenance engineer.

Due to this, Chan said that he will schedule another meeting with the regional director of DPWH-7 and representatives from MECO, NGCP, and members of the city council.

The increase in the power rates, Chan said, will not only affect the 600,000 Opongnons residing in Lapu-Lapu, but as well as commercial establishments such as hotels and resorts, malls, locators from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), and the airport.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

MECO tells Oponganons: Brace for power rate hike

Cordova to host forum to tackle looming power crisis

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP