There’s A Lot To Love At Radisson Blu Cebu

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu embraces the month of love with a full program of indulgent and themed offers from the Lobby Bar and Feria restaurant all the way to room service.

Spill the tea over Dilmah Arana teas and refreshingly filling bites with Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Bar. Served from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM this month for only PHP 999 net for 2 persons, it’s a relaxing way to enjoy your favorite person’s company to highlight your day.

For daytime drinking, and well into the night, a series of limited-edition beverages are ready to pique your interest: a coconut-rum-based cocktail, to a strawberry puree mocktail, and a dark chocolate frappe, available all month in the Lobby Bar and the Pool Bar, sweeten any toast to more beautiful memories.

For buffet lovers, Feria restaurant embraces Parisian highlights for Valentine’s day, in an ode to the city of love. Beef bourguignonne, duck confit, and ratatouille in the European station join the Japanese, Filipino, Indian, Mediterranean, and Chinese stations featuring Feria’s beloved international fare, together with signature paella, whole lechon, and roast US beef. Finish off with crepes as we bring back the crepe station for one night only. Valentine’s day dinner buffet on February 14 includes 1 glass of red or white wine and free flowing beer, for just PHP 2,500 net per person.

For a more private experience, the garden welcomes couples to dine under the stars from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Carefully prepared by the hotel’s award-winning kitchen team, a 4-course dinner with wine-pairing is the true answer to romance. Asian tuna tartare with mango and miso tahini dressing paired with a chardonnay to start; porcini mushroom soup followed by US braised rib of beef with red wine, fondant potatoes and asparagus, is paired with a cabernet sauvignon; and white and milk chocolate entremets with fresh strawberries is complemented by a lambrusco dessert wine. Dinner under the stars is PHP 3,500 net per person, while live acoustic music serenades guests and ladies receive a special gift.

Romantic rooms service is brought to a whole new level, this month, with a plethora of breakfast favorites including freshly-baked pastries, sliced fruits, waffles or pancakes, fresh salmon, and eggs made how you like it can be arranged at PHP 1,999 net. Level up the romance with a bouquet of roses and a bottle of sparkling wine, sold separately.

Each day can be Valentine’s Day, all February, at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

For reservations and other inquiries, please call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected]com.

