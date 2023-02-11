House inquiry on ‘Lapu-Lapu power crisis’ considered

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A congressional inquiry on the possible power crisis that Oponganons would be facing is being considered by the House Representative of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu.

Rep. Cindi Chan said that before she would push for a congressional inquiry on this, she would first meet with the concerned agencies, such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), and Mactan Electric Company (MECO) on Monday, Feb. 13 at the City Hall.

Earlier, it was reported that the DWPH, during the construction of the underpass at the intersection of Ouano and United Nations Avenue in Mandaue City on Jan. 21, accidentally hit and cut the NGCP’s main underground transmission cable.

This cutting of the main power line resulted in widespread power outages and an increase in electricity rates in Lapu-Lapu City, as reported by MECO, the power distributor in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town.

“I would like to hear from all parties involved, particularly DPWH as they are responsible for damaging the transmission line,” Chan said.

However, Chan said that whoever caused the damage should be held liable for its repair costs.

“It is very unfortunate that due to this incident, our fellow Oponganon consumers will have to suffer and bear the cost of its repair, as MECO has raised its consumption rate,” she added.

“It is not fair for the public to bear the cost of something they did not cause,” she said.

Chan said that she would like to know first what steps would have been taken or would be taken by these agencies on the incident.

