Moira dela Torre fulfills fan’s danggit ‘pasabuy’ request in Qatar: ‘Last mo na yan kyah’

Moira dela Torre drew laughs on social media after she candidly granted a Filipino fan’s request to get him a pack of “danggit,” a kind of dried fish, during her concert in Doha, Qatar.

The Qatar-based Filipino fan, who goes by the username Boy Ulam Lutong Bahay on Facebook, first caught the attention of dela Torre and her fans after he requested the singer to bring him some danggit on her concert. His request was made via a comment in one of her promotional posts back in January 2023.

“Manonood po ako ng concert mo sa Qatar. [Pwede] pasabuy po ng danggit? Bayaran [ko] dito (I will be watching your concert in Qatar. Can you buy me dried fish? I’ll pay for it here),” he was quoted as saying in dela Torre’s post.

The singer didn’t hesitate to reply to the fan’s witty request saying, “Hanep (Wow).”

Weeks later, dela Torre fulfilled the fan’s request at her concert in the Asian Town Ampitheatre in Qatar, where the interaction between them was captured by one Jarrah Mae on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“Kuya Christian, inaagaw na ‘yung danggit mo. Ipaglaban mo ang danggit mo,” she said. “Nice to meet you, Kuya. Nagpasabuy pa po kayo… sana magustuhan niyo po ‘yung danggit. Ako pa po ang nagbalot niyan.”

(Kuya Christian, someone is trying to steal your danggit. Fight for your danggit. Nice to meet you, Kuya. You even asked me to buy something for you. I hope you like the danggit, I wrapped it up for you.)

The “Malaya” singer then reposted their candid interaction on her Facebook page in hopes that the fan, who goes by the name of Christian, would appreciate her gesture.

“[S]ana masaya po kayo sa danggit kyah. Last mo na yan kyah (I hope the danggit made you happy, brother. This would be the last),” she said.

Christian shared a short snippet of their encounter on his Facebook page, where dela Torre was seen waving on the camera. “Positive,” he captioned his post.



The Qatar-based fan also thanked the singer in a series of posts on his Facebook page.

“Maraming maraming salamat Lodi Moira Dela Torre (Thank you very much, idol Moira Dela Torre),” he said.





Christian shared that he cooked the danggit already, saying that it was fried in adobo oil and was eaten with fried rice for breakfast.

“Binyagan ko na to idol Moira Dela Torre .. tutal 1am nadin.. agahan nato! Maraming salamat po talaga! Cravings satisfied! [emojis] Danggit cooked in adobo oil [and] then same oil din po for fried rice + oyster sauce,garlic,pepper, toyo.. Chicha na,” he said.

(It’s time to cook your present, idol Moira Dela Torre. Since it’s now 1 a.m., it’s perfect for breakfast. Thank you very much, really. Cravings satisfied. Danggit cooked in adobo oil, and then the same oil was used for fried rice made with oyster sauce, garlic, pepper, and soy sauce. Time to eat!)



The singer-songwriter made headlines after she and ex-husband Jason Hernandez confirmed their split in May 2022, with the latter admitting that he was unfaithful during their marriage.

Dela Torre opened up about their breakup in November of the same year, saying that she is already healed.

