Marina Seaview Restaurant: The best way to spend romantic evenings

Marina Seaview Restaurant has both elegant stylish indoor dining and an al fresco located next to the sea.

Dine-in in Mactan this 14th of February and be serenaded with the people who matter as you enjoy the picturesque view of the sea and night lights while enjoying a wide array of their buffet spread.

For only P1,488 net per person, indulge in seafood, Asian & Continental dishes, and action & carving stations. Pair your exciting meal with a glass of wine, cocktail, or beer.

Truly stunning scenery and sumptuous food is the best way to spend romantic evenings with the ones you love.

They are located beside the Cebu Yacht Club, MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu. For table reservations, connect with them at 0322631220, 0922-315-8175, 0917-134-0052, or email [email protected].

