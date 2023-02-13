Magis Eagles team beats 3×3 16-under hoops favorite in Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) captured the Coach Nic Jorge Milo 3×3 Visayas 16-under basketball tournament title at the Barotac Viejo Municipal gymnasium in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo over the weekend.

This was after, they defeated the heavily favored champions, the Tay Tung High School of Bacolod City, 17-12, in their finals showdown.

The team was comprised of Ben Ong, Erik Jabalon, Henry Suico and Lars Fjellvang and was coached by former Magis Eagles cager Lucky Ecarma and the team’s physical therapist Neil Buot.

The team finished their campaign in the elimination round with a stellar, 3-0 (win-loss) standing. They defeated teams from San Augustine of Iloilo, and Hercor College of Roxas in the knockout round before beating Tay Tung in the finals.

“Overall I am very happy of how the players performed. We started slow and played sluggish during the eliminations but come finals, the boys were really locked in and played their best game yet,” said Ecarma who also serves as one of the coaching staff of the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school champs of the Magis Eagles.

“Im very happy and proud of our players. They worked hard for this and I am happy that their hard work paid off. I also want to thank everybody who supported us and made this experience possible. Our school president Fr. Mike Pineda, athletic director, Jon Inot, the organizers of Milo Best 3×3, and most specially our magis eagles basketball parents for their efforts and unwavering support,” Ecarma said.

He also pointed out that his team played very well in the tournament since the players were products of the Magis Eagles basketball program of multi-titled veteran coach Rommel Rasmo.

ALSO READ

PECMNHS is OCCCI tourney’s high school hoops champions

Baby Webmasters stamp class in Leyte’s OCCCI D-League exhibition games

OCCCI D-League opens first regular season Feb 9

Magis Eagles face OCCCI D-League all-star selection in friendly match in Ormoc

Magis Eagles depart for exhibition matches in Ormoc

Painters snap four-game skid with new import and Guiao believes all is not lost in playoff push if team puts heart into it

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP