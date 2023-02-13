Lapu-Lapu offers clients visiting city hall lots of fun activities, free services for V-Day

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Those who will conduct transactions at the Lapu-Lapu city hall may avail of different free services on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as the city celebrates Valentine’s Day.

In his Facebook post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that taxpayers, employees, and those who would be transacting at the city hall tomorrow, could avail of the free high blood pressure check-up, pulse OX and make-over.

The city government will also set up a photo and Tiktok booth.

Chan said that they also prepared raffle draws for taxpayers.

“Naa sad tay moserenade sa lobby sugod sa alas-8 sa buntag hangtod sa alas-5 sa hapon,” Chan’s post read.

(We also have someone who will serenade clients at the lobby starting at 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.)

The city government has also prepared a videoke for singers and frustrated singers.

“Walay undang ang atong pagpanghatag og kalingawan sa adlaw sa kasingkasing,” it added.

(Our offerings of fun for this day of hearts won’t stop.)

Chan urged the public not just to show their love to their partners, but as well as to their friends, co-workers, family, and God Almighty.

Aside from the city hall, the city has also prepared programs and entertainment, in relation to Valentine’s Day, in the Plaza Rizal and Liberty Shrine.

/dbs

