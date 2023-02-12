Baby Webmasters stamp class in Leyte’s OCCCI D-League exhibition games 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters wrapped up their campaign in the the OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament’s exhibition games with flying colors in the town of Jaro, Leyte on Saturday evening, Feb. 11, 2023.

It was a productive stint for the Baby Webmasters as they not just demolished the OCCCI D-League North Leyte all-stars and the Municipality of Jaro all-stars, but also recruited numerous players for its roster.

The Baby Webmasters’ head coach Joever Samonte recruited Ormoc City Regional Sports Academy’s Joaqui Larrazabal and Ipil National High School’s Stephen Pagalan last Feb. 5 after he was invited by OCCCI to witness its pre-season tournament in Ormoc City.

Larrazabal suited up for the Baby Webmasters in their two-game exhibition matches over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, the Baby Webmasters defeated OCCCI D-League’s North Leyte division all stars, 98-74, with Johncel Borjal leading them with 22 markers, 8 boards, 2 steals, and 1 block.

In their first game last Feb. 10, they destroyed the Municipality of Jaro selection, 92-55, in front of the latter’s home crowd.

Outgoing Baby Webmaster Mark Solonia dropped 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. Solonia will be playing for the Webmasters’ basketball team for this year’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) basketball tilt.

The Baby Webmasters are the second Cesafi team invited by the OCCCI D-League as guest teams in a series of exhibition matches in Leyte.

Last Feb. 4-5, they invited the reigning Cesafi high school basketball champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The Magis Eagles played against the OCCCI D-League’s high school and college all-stars in a goodwill exhibition matches that wowed Ormocanon basketball fans.

