Pan de Selda: Inmates bake bread for Oprra High School students

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In line with the Valentine’s Day celebration, inmates from the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory baked bread and gave these to 175 Grade 12 students of Oprra National High School.

These bread, that they call the “pan de selda,” were given as snacks during the jail’s four-fold advocacy information drive and feeding program that was conducted during Valentines Day, Feb. 14.

Jail Officer (JO3) Blanche Bation, information officer of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, said they visited the Grade 12 students of Oprra National High School and held advocacy campaigns on illegal drugs and HIV awareness there.

Bation said that Oprra National High School was chosen as the Cebu City Jail’s adopted school because of the proximity of the school to the facility.

She said that the school was nearest one to the Cebu City Jail.

Photo booth

Further, Bation said that they installed a photo booth inside the facility so that the inmates could take pictures with their loved ones visiting them.

The jail’s Community Relations Service Office personnel will also print and laminate these photos and give these to the inmates for them to keep.

The photo booth will be up until Saturday, Feb. 18.

/dbs

