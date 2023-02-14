Farmers in Cebu City mountain barangay receive gifts from police on Valentine’s Day 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Farmers in Barangay Adlaon, here, received gifts from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.

The activity of the PRO-7 was dubbed ‘Gugma og Gasa Alang sa Mag-uuma’ while CCPO’s was dubbed ‘Bola Kontra Droga.’

Farmers in this mountain barangay received gifts boots, food, roses and pillows from the PRO-7. Children of the farmers, meanwhile, got basketballs from the CCPO activity.

Adlaon Barangay Captain Narra Nieves said the farmers were delighted with this activity hosted by the police, adding it was the first time that this happened in their village.

“Nalipay [ko] para sa mga katawhan kay sukad-sukad kay karon pa gyud ni nahitabo ning ingon ani. Maong nitabang sad gyud mi (Adlaon LGU) kay wala man ni nahinayon didto sa Sitio Gubabukid,” Nieves said.

(I am happy for the residents because this is the first time that something like this happened here. That’s why we also helped because the program didn’t push through in Sitio Gubabukid.)

The program was supposed to be held in Sitio Gubabukid, but due to bad weather, it transferred to the covered court of Barangay Adlaon.

According to Nieves, a total of 250 farmers from the barangay were listed as beneficiaries for the activity.

He clarified that they specifically chose farmers who belong to the the marginalized sector.

“Naabot nalang gyud na sa poorest of the poor nalang ang among gipalabi. Dili gyud tanan ang makadawat,” Nieves said.

(We prioritized the poorest of the poor. Not all received the aid.)

According to CCPO director P/COL Ireneo Dalogdog, the goal of the ‘Gugma og Gasa Alang sa Mag-uuma’ is get close to the farmers and discourage them from engaging in any insurgency related activities.

“Ato sad silang i guide na di gyud sila sa sabakan sa mga terrorist group kay kabalo man ta na wala na silay ikahatag na kaayuhan,” Dalogdog said.

(We have to guide them that they don’t end up with the terrorist group because we all know nothing good comes out from them.)

The ‘Bola Kontra Droga,’ on the other hand, aimed to keep the youth of the barangay away from illegal drugs.

The program also offered free legal and medical aid to residents. | Jessa Ngojo, CDN Digital Intern

