P1.8M shabu seized by Lapu cops in weeklong operations

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) seized P1.8 million worth of alleged shabu in its weeklong operation last week.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO.

Lim said that LCPO conducted 16 anti-illegal drugs operations last week which led to the arrest of two high-value individuals and 15 street-level individuals.

He added that they were able to seize 269.95 grams of alleged shabu during these operations with an estimated worth of P1,835,660.

“During the SACLEO naa tay nakuha nga duha ka high value individuals, mao nanah siya noh tag 100 grams each. Pero, prior and after ana, naa tay mga nadakpan ubay-ubay pod,” Lim said.

Lim admitted that Lapu-Lapu has a market for illegal drugs, due to the big volume of shabu that they were able to confiscate in just a week.

Due to this, Lim said that aside from supply reduction, LCPO will also focus on educating the public on the dangers of using drugs.

“Basta dako gani ang merkado, naa gyud daghan ipadala o ibubo nga drugas sa usa ka area kun diin daghan ang users. So mao na atong gibuhat, sustain na nato siya all throughout the months, the years, para ma-prevent gyud na nato siya kay kung walay mogamit, wala man gu’y mamaligya sir,” he added.

Meanwhile, LCPO has also conducted nine separate operations against illegal gambling last week.

Seventeen illegal gamblers were apprehended during these operations, wherein 10 were involved in “hantak,” five in swertres, and two in cockfighting. They also confiscated P2,770 bet money from these operations.

LCPO in partnership with other law enforcement units has also conducted seven operations that successfully sequestered 28 unlicensed firearms in total and conducted 85 “Oplan Katok” which resulted in the seizure of 21 firearms with expired registration.

Also strengthening its operations on Wanted Persons, LCPO conducted 19 manhunt operations which led to the arrest of 4 most wanted persons and 16 ordinary wanted persons.

On the other hand, the strict enforcement of local ordinances had a total of 1,884 violations recorded with a fine of P846,000.00.

Among the recorded violations was against traffic ordinances with a total of 1,356 citation tickets issued for violators and 42 for motorcycles. Four motor vehicles were likewise impounded. /rcg

