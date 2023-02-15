Bad weather in Argao halts 2nd bridge construction project; no casualties reported

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The bad weather that was experienced in Argao town in southeastern Cebu last Tuesday, Feb. 14, destroyed several properties and prompted authorities to evacuate some of the residents there.

The Argao River reached critical levels on Tuesday due to heavy rains. As a result, construction of the second bridge along the town highway had to be stopped.

Local responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) also confirmed that they evacuated two individuals as water from the river threatened their safety.

Fortunately, no casualties and injuries were reported, said Kent Rizon, head of Argao’s MDRRMO.

“Although there were damages to properties. For one, the construction equipment and other materials for the second bridge have been damaged due to the flood waters in the river,” Rizon said in Cebuano.

Among the construction materials damaged by Tuesday’s rains was a generator set worth P800,000 that was submerged in the river.

On Tuesday evening, Argao’s local disaster and rescue teams were deployed to various areas, specifically landslide and flood-prone ones, to help residents in need of evacuation.

Rizon said so far, they only evacuated two residents, a couple, whose house stood right along the banks of the Argao River.

“They’ve already returned to their home. We’ve also provided them with relief aid just in case,” he added.

According to Rizon, the Argao River swelled due to the combined effects of non-stop rains in its upstream portion, and high-tide at sea.

In the meantime, the MDRRMO official urged their constituents to be vigilant of their surroundings, and continue monitor any weather updates.

“Our team is also on standby, and ready to respond to any situation,” added Rizon.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 71 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Bad weather in Cebu: At least 99 remain stranded in Danao port

Trough of LPA causes rains in Metro Cebu – Pagasa

Small sea vessels reminded not to sail as bad weather prevails in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP